NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa has the upper hand — for now
SA’s new political reality is creating landmines for its participants and the Expropriation Act is the latest, but it won’t be the last
27 January 2025 - 05:00
Politics is about leverage and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing the Expropriation Bill into law provides him with more of it, inside the ANC and in the government of national unity (GNU).
SA’s new political reality is throwing up landmines for its participants, and the Expropriation Act is the latest. It also won’t be the last. Parties, the ANC and the DA in particular, will have to learn to navigate this new terrain. ..
