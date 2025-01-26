POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Parliament to shine spotlight on troubled SA Bureau of Standards
Critical systems had been inoperable for six weeks, DA spokesperson on trade, industry & competition Toby Chance said recently
26 January 2025 - 20:58
The dysfunction at the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) is set to come under the spotlight when various portfolio committees hold their meetings in the National Assembly this week.
On Tuesday, trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau will engage with parliament’s portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition on concerns raised by DA spokesperson on trade, industry & competition Toby Chance over the “dysfunction” at the SABS...
