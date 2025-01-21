ANC calls in former leaders to rejig Gauteng’s PEC
These possibly include Mike Mabuyakhulu, Jeff Radebe and former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini
21 January 2025 - 11:16
The ANC’s top brass is set to rope in its former leaders to reconfigure the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng, signalling the intention by the national executive committee (NEC) to reduce the powers of the provincial leadership.
The NEC made a decision to reconfigure the PEC at the weekend as part of a plan to rebuild the province, along with KwaZulu-Natal, which significantly contributed to the ANC’s slide from 57.5% in 2019 to 40.2% in last year’s general election. ..
