WATCH: How Trump’s return to power could affect SA

Business Day TV speaks to André Roux, economist at Stellenbosch Business School

20 January 2025 - 20:03
by Business Day TV
US President Donald Trump. Picture: JAY PAUL/REUTERS
Donald Trump has been sworn in as US president, returning to power for a second term. Business Day TV took a closer look at what this could mean for SA with André Roux, economist at Stellenbosch Business School.

