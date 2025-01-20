Some ANC leaders in KZN and Gauteng may be booted out, Luthuli House confirms
Fikile Mbalula says the ANC has decided to ‘reconfigure’ its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees
20 January 2025 - 14:57
The ANC’s top brass in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will know “within days” if they still have a job, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday.
Mbalula confirmed the ANC had decided to “reconfigure” its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committees (PECs) after weeks of deliberations...
