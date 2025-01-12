POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public service unions to give feedback on revised wage offer
The government has increased its offer to 5%
12 January 2025 - 18:46
Unions representing the country’s more than 1.3-million public servants are this week expected to provide feedback on the revised three-year wage offer tabled by the state at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC).
Parties met on January 8 at the PSCBC where the government revised its wage offer from 4.7% to 5% for 2025/26, leading to public service unions revising their demands down to 6%. The unions cheekily started with an initial demand of 12%, revised down to 7.5%, which the government rejected...
