Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from parliament
EFF leader Julius Malema says only Ndlozi can answer questions about his future
09 January 2025 - 07:57
The EFF has announced the resignation of senior leader Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as an MP.
“The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has received the voluntary resignations of Fighter Yazini Tetyana and Fighter Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as representatives of the EFF in the parliament of SA,” the party said in a statement on Thursday morning...
