NEWS ANALYSIS: Reform or die: the ANC is at a crossroads
The party that electrified households, gave access to potable water and sent more children to school on a full stomach, is long gone
08 January 2025 - 10:04
This year will mark yet another test of the ANC’s resolve to renew itself — but this time, on the back of a devastating electoral performance in the last general election.
While analysts have long argued that it is too late for deep reform to take hold in the former liberation movement, the latest electoral developments and subsequent governing arrangement in the form of the government of national unity (GNU) does introduce the possibility for meaningful change, even inside the ANC. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.