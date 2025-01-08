Mbalula dares Zuma to take ANC to court over his expulsion
ANC secretary-general says MK leader is a liar and only serves himself
08 January 2025 - 20:30
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the timing of Jacob Zuma’s letter demanding reinstatement of his membership is an attempt to divert attention from the party’s 113th anniversary celebrations.
Zuma sent a lawyer’s letter to the party on its birthday, threatening legal action if the ANC does not reinstate his membership by end-January...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.