POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC anniversary celebrations to kick off in the Cape
President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to reflect on political developments at the party’s birthday bash
05 January 2025 - 19:54
The ANC kicks off its political calendar this week with its annual anniversary celebrations in the Western Cape, a province that has been governed by the party’s former rival-turned-coalition partner, the DA, since 2009.
During the ANC’s 113th celebrations, which will take place at a Khayelitsha stadium in the Cape on Saturday, president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to set the tone for the party for the rest of the year. ..
