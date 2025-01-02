Politics

MK suspends three members in KZN legislature

Chief whip among three who face disciplinary charges, with party citing ‘irregularities’

02 January 2025 - 11:01
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
MK party members are shown at a swearing-in ceremony in Cape Town in this June 25 2024 file photo. The party has suspended three of its members in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
The MK party has suspended three of its members in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature, citing some “irregularities” and saying they transgressed the party’s constitution.

The members, Thobani Zuma‚ Sfiso Zuma and chief whip Kwazi Mbanjwa, are facing disciplinary charges, according to the party. 

“Mbanjwa will be immediately removed as chief whip and suspended as a member of the KZN provincial legislature pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process‚” spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.

“Thobani Zuma has also been suspended as a member of the KZN provincial legislature with immediate effect pending the outcomes of a disciplinary process.

“Sfiso Zuma has been issued with a cautionary suspension as caucus manager with immediate effect pending the outcomes of the disciplinary process.”

Mbanjwa was recently accused of refusing to hand over control of the party’s bank accounts in a leaked letter signed by secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

“Despite a directive from the high command to hand over all MK party banking accounts to the provincial convener‚ Mr Willies Mchunu; the treasurer-general‚ Dr Thanti Mthanti; and the party leader‚ Inkosi Chiliza‚ by December 4 2024‚ you failed and/or refused to do so‚” reads the letter.

“To add onto your noncompliance or refusal‚ on December 10 2024 you wrote to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature without the required consent from the president of the MKP or national high command‚ unconstitutionally divulging confidential and internal party information to third parties.”

Ndhlela emphasised the party’s zero-tolerance policy for ill-discipline among members. “As an organisation that aims to ensure that it reflects discipline and accountability through its members‚ MK party must demonstrate its ability to lead society with dignity and integrity from within its own ranks as an organisation.”

