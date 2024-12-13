EFF faces funding challenges amid internal and external shocks
Party leader Julius Malema says potential donors fear victimisation for funding the party, leading to a drop in financing
13 December 2024 - 19:24
The EFF, led by firebrand politician Julius Malema, is finding it increasingly challenging to raise funds from the private sector amid internal and external factors affecting the left wing party, which has recently faced the defection of some senior members and electoral decline.
Malema, who is set to be voted in for a third five-year term as party leader at the EFF's elective conference this weekend, conceded during a presentation of his political report that the party’s funding sources has diminished of late “as public perception always dictate how people choose to support institutions”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.