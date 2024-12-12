SACP says national democratic revolution has been derailed
SACP leader Solly Mapaila claims ANC-led NDR alliance was ‘defeated by counter-revolutionaries’
12 December 2024 - 15:35
SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has characterised the ANC’s electoral loss at the May 29 polls as a “major blow” to the national democratic revolution (NDR).
Mapaila believes the NDR has been derailed due to economic policies benefiting capitalists to the detriment of the poor and working class...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.