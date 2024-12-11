SACP to forge ‘popular left front’ in contesting 2026 municipal polls
Party says it will remain a member of ANC-led tripartite alliance
11 December 2024 - 05:00
The SACP, which will contest local government elections independently in 2026, says it will remain a member of the ANC-led tripartite alliance because there is no resolution stating it should renounce or ditch the affiliation.
The party, which has campaigned for the ANC since SA’s first democratic elections in 1994, has become increasingly critical of the ANC’s track record in government and has spoken out against state capture, malfeasance, maladministration, looting, and poor service delivery. ..
