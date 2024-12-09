Voters hand another boost to GNU parties in by-elections
09 December 2024 - 05:00
SA has given its strongest indication yet of a vote of confidence in the government of national unity (GNU) through ballots in by-elections around the country in recent weeks.
Last week, the IFP had a strong showing in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal, while the ANC and the DA swapped seats in two other elections in the province...
