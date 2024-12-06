EFF’s Dlamini backs Malema for third term
Secretary-general says he is available for re-election at party’s conference next week
06 December 2024 - 05:00
Julius Malema is unlikely to face opposition in his bid to lead the EFF for a third term when the party gathers in Johannesburg next week for its elective conference.
The conference, scheduled for December 12-15, will choose leaders for the next five years, including its top six officials and members of the 40-member central command team, the party’s top decision-making body. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.