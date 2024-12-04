Brink must go, High Court rules
A second court judgment says the appointment of Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink was ‘unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid’
04 December 2024 - 12:07
A second court order has been handed down against the City of Johannesburg’s decision to appoint Floyd Brink as city manager, ordering his removal from the post in the next 10 days or once an acting person is appointed.
Wednesday’s judgment is the latest development in the long-running battle over his appointment between the ANC-run city and the DA. It comes as the City of Johannesburg is in deep crisis, facing a financial crunch and a water crisis, linked to the collapse of its infrastructure and a lack of maintenance by its entities. ..
