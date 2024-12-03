Ramaphosa moves Simelane to housing department in mini reshuffle
President has been under growing pressure to act after reports of former justice minister’s loan with collapsed VBS Mutual Bank
03 December 2024 - 20:58
President Cyril Ramaphosa has bowed to growing pressure, including from members of his cabinet, removing Thembi Simelane from the department of justice in a mini cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday evening.
Simelane will swap departments with human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi after coming under fire for a R575,000 loan she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane...
