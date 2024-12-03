Fate of ANC KZN, Gauteng leadership now in hands of party’s top brass
03 December 2024 - 05:00
The future of the provincial leadership of the ANC in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal now lies with the party’s top brass who will in December decide whether to disband it or not.
The ANC performed poorly in the two provinces in the May elections, forcing it to coalesce with its former rivals in provincial governments of national unity. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described the situation as “dire” saying it could not be “business as usual”. Mbalula said the party should claw back its electoral losses in the 2026 local government elections. ..
