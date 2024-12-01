POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA officially assumes G20 presidency
The country also hosts the B20 private-sector engagement group under auspices of G20 from December 1
01 December 2024 - 18:19
SA assumes its year-long presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) from December 1. President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially launch the rotational presidency, taking over from Brazil, on Tuesday in Cape Town.
The G20 is a forum of the largest economies in the world including China, France, Germany, India, the UK and the US. SA was the only African member until the addition of the AU in 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.