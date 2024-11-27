Electoral reform panel mulls threshold for parliamentary seats
Suggested reform may prevent excessive fragmentation of the party system, which can make coalition formation difficult or create unstable coalitions
27 November 2024 - 05:00
The Electoral Reform Consultation Panel, established to investigate the possibility of reforming SA’s electoral system, says SA should reconsider placing threshold terms of a percentage of the vote that parties must pass to win seats in parliament.
This is frequently used to prevent excessive fragmentation of the party system, which can make coalition formation difficult or make coalitions unstable, the panel said in a discussion document released on Tuesday ahead of public consultations regarding alternative electoral systems. ..
