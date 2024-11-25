MK party is EFF’s biggest enemy, Julius Malema concedes
‘We have no relationship with MK and even worse now when MK has made it its programme to recruit members of the EFF,’ Malema says
25 November 2024 - 14:49
EFF leader Julius Malema has declared the Jacob Zuma-led MK party its “biggest enemy” as senior members of the leftist party continue to defect to the official opposition which has set it sights on unseating the government of national unity (GNU).
Malema’s stance is a deviation from his posture during the run-up to the May 29 elections, which resulted in the MK party overtaking the EFF as the third largest party in SA: Malema has said he was willing to work with the newly formed party. ..
