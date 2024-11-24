POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Economics cluster ministers face a grilling
Questions will cover job creation, Eskom and the public sector wage bill
24 November 2024 - 17:33
Economics cluster ministers are set to appear before the National Assembly on Wednesday when MPs will quiz them on issues pertaining to job creation, Eskom, the public sector wage bill, eVisas and the SABC’s funding model.
DA MP Kevin Mileham is set to ask electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa what steps he has taken to ensure Eskom, which has applied for a 36.1% tariff increase from April next year, “provides greater financial transparency and accountability to the people [of SA] for its years of mismanagement and corruption”. ..
