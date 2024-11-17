POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Food safety action plan on agenda
Ministers to lead media briefing on food-borne illnesses
17 November 2024 - 18:14
Ministers leading the multidisciplinary teams in the government responsible for the national response to recurring instances of food-borne illnesses, which have claimed the lives of 22 children, will lead a media briefing to outline the plan to manage the incidents this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an ambitious plan (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-11-16-we-must-make-sure-such-tragedies-never-happen-again-ramaphosa-on-food-poisoning-deaths/) on Friday for all spaza shops to be register in 21 days or face closure...
