POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Food safety action plan on agenda

Ministers to lead media briefing on food-borne illnesses

17 November 2024 - 18:14
by Hajra Omarjee

Ministers leading the multidisciplinary teams in the government responsible for the national response to recurring instances of food-borne illnesses, which have claimed the lives of 22 children, will lead a media briefing to outline the plan to manage the incidents this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an ambitious plan (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-11-16-we-must-make-sure-such-tragedies-never-happen-again-ramaphosa-on-food-poisoning-deaths/) on Friday for all spaza shops to be register in 21 days or face closure...

