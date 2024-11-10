POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SA to seek more climate change funding at COP29
SA will join other developing nations in demanding more financing by developed countries for projects
An SA delegation led by minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Dion George heads to this week’s COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/science-and-environment/2024-10-10-bridging-climate-finance-gap-is-cop29-priority/), where African negotiators will push developed nations for more financing to combat climate change.
Another key issue for SA and other developing countries is the adoption of Article 6.4 rules that will allow the immediate implementation of carbon market measures and the unlocking of new projects that contribute to economic growth, decarbonisation of value chains and job creation. ..
