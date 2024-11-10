Politics

Floyd Shivambu appointed secretary-general of MK party

Shivambu is the party’s fifth secretary-general since its launch

10 November 2024 - 21:55
by TimesLIVE
Floyd Shivambu. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Floyd Shivambu. Picture: LUBA LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

Floyd Shivambu has been appointed secretary-general of the MK party. 

MK party president Jacob Zuma made the announcement on Sunday after receiving a letter of resignation from the party’s secretary-general Sifiso Maseko on Tuesday. 

Magasela Mzobe, the MK party’s head of the presidency, said Maseko was suspended by the Gauteng health department pending an internal disciplinary process that had since been concluded.

He said Zuma had accepted Maseko’s request to resume his work as chief director in the Gauteng health department. 

Shivambu will be the party’s fifth secretary-general since it was launched about eleven months ago.

“Maseko is released as secretary-general but will retain his responsibilities as a member of the national high command, which is the highest decision-making body in the MKP,” said Mzobe.

Zuma appointed Shivambu after consultation with party officials, as prescribed by the party’s constitution. 

Mzobe said Zuma and national officials would announce changes to the role of national organiser, which Shivambu held when he moved from the EFF in August. 

TimesLIVE

Mpofu did not help Zuma establish MK party, says former party organiser

McDonald Mathabe accuses Dali Mpofu of dishonesty, says ‘Jacob Zuma never wanted him to be involved’
Politics
3 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Alliance deckchairs are shifting — again

A consequence of the May election is the deepening of fractures in the ANC-led grouping
Opinion
3 days ago

‘It is not personal,’ Dali Mpofu says as he leaves EFF for MK party

The long-standing Zuma ally is among several EFF leaders who have left the red berets to join MK
Politics
4 days ago

NEW ANALYSIS: ANC’s road ahead still plagued by Zuma-inspired potholes

ANC and DA differ on risks posed by former president’s MK party
Politics
6 days ago
