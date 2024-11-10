Trump has embraced digital assets and promised to make the US the ‘crypto capital of the planet’
Floyd Shivambu has been appointed secretary-general of the MK party.
MK party president Jacob Zuma made the announcement on Sunday after receiving a letter of resignation from the party’s secretary-general Sifiso Maseko on Tuesday.
Magasela Mzobe, the MK party’s head of the presidency, said Maseko was suspended by the Gauteng health department pending an internal disciplinary process that had since been concluded.
He said Zuma had accepted Maseko’s request to resume his work as chief director in the Gauteng health department.
Shivambu will be the party’s fifth secretary-general since it was launched about eleven months ago.
“Maseko is released as secretary-general but will retain his responsibilities as a member of the national high command, which is the highest decision-making body in the MKP,” said Mzobe.
Zuma appointed Shivambu after consultation with party officials, as prescribed by the party’s constitution.
Mzobe said Zuma and national officials would announce changes to the role of national organiser, which Shivambu held when he moved from the EFF in August.
Floyd Shivambu appointed secretary-general of MK party
Shivambu is the party’s fifth secretary-general since its launch
