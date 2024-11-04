Rift between EFF and MK widens

Former president Jacob Zuma, right, and EFF leader Julius Malema at Zuma's home in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, in October 2021. Picture: FILE.
So-called progressive caucus allies the MK party and the EFF are at odds, with some of the red berets rejecting calls for the parties to unite and form an opposition bloc.
Former EFF MP Anthony Matumba recently warned fellow party members that the red berets and the MK party were not aligned. This comes after former EFF MP Fana Mokoena publicly endorsed the MK’s ideology of uniting opposition parties.
“The idea of uniting the opposition under one umbrella, whatever we call it — instead of fighting in silos, sometimes even fighting one another — is a superior idea and most relevant for the politics of SA today. In the same way the EFF’s uniting Africa is a superior idea,” Mokoena said.
While EFF leader Julius Malema and MK leader Jacob Zuma were friendly during elections, things have changed after the departure of former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to the MK.
Matumba questioned Mokoena’s true intentions, wondering if he was genuinely an EFF member or was sent to infiltrate and destroy the party from within.
“People like Mokoena are the reason EFF members must know that the MK party is not a friend or a strategic partner of the EFF,” he said.
“Fana claims to be a member of EFF, but he is busy praise worshipping the MK party. The man is trying to tear the EFF apart on Twitter [X], but he claims to be a member. It is clear that MK is buying people like Mokoena so they can turn EFF into MK from inside.”
The MK recently unveiled its constitution and has vowed to “unite the progressive forces which represent the oppressed”. However, Matumba believes the MK’s goal is not to unite against the ruling government but rather to destroy the EFF.
“MK is not uniting oppositions against ANC and its DA. They are uniting against the EFF. They can’t unite against the ANC they were formed to rescue,” he said.
“Just like Shivambu, Mokoena is pretending to have found a messiah in Jacob Zuma who is here to unite everyone. Fana and Floyd are trying to ignore the fact that the unity Zuma is preaching is opportunistic in nature.
“Zuma is a man who is in pain after being removed from the presidency. Just like Mbeki, he carries that pain in his heart in everything he does. So the unity is for delivering Zuma to the Union Buildings and for him to appoint them as ministers.”
Mokoena resigned as an EFF MP last month, just four months after being sworn in. Matumba suspects Mokoena may be secretly planning to join MK. Mokoena has, however, dismissed rumours that he has joined the party.
