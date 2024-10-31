ANC supporters fly a party flag. Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Financial Mail’s David Williams writes that South Africans are sick of worthy statements and empty promises while services grind to a halt, infrastructure collapses and poverty grows. To discuss this further and take a look at what it means for the ANC, Business Day TV caught up with Williams.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Can the ANC renew itself?
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail’s David Williams
