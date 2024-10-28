Fiscal anchor proposal not supported by ANC
Economic committee head Mmamoloko Kubayi wants more focus on responsible spending
The ANC’s top brass has come out against the introduction of a fiscal anchor proposed by the National Treasury at the suggestion of the IMF and intended to provide a sustainable long-term path for public finances.
The head of the party’s economic transformation committee, Mmamoloko Kubayi, said on the sidelines of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2024-10-27-political-week-ahead-anc-to-disclose-outcome-of-intense-meeting/)that the party would prefer the focus to be shifted to responsible spending that does not compromise service delivery instead of placing a cap on rising debt...
