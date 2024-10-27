ANC sets up internal appeals body for members to plead their case
27 October 2024 - 19:19
The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) plans to establish an appeals body for decisions taken by its internal watchdog where members with adverse findings may plead their case.
This comes as the ANC seeks to strengthen the bite of its integrity commission, which is tasked with ensuring that members adhere to the party’s code of conduct amid an increasing number of its high-ranking members facing allegations of misconduct. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.