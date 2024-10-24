Politics

Mantashe laments trouncing by MK party at Mdladlana memorial

The ANC chair spoke at the memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana in Cape Town on Tuesday

24 October 2024 - 14:45
UPDATED 24 October 2024 - 14:58
by Modiegi Mashamaite
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED.
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SUPPLIED.

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe has not fully recovered from the party’s dismal performance in KwaZulu-Natal in the May 29 elections. 

Speaking at the memorial service for former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana in Cape Town on Tuesday, Mantashe reflected on the ANC's “slaughter” at the polls, despite starting a renewal project. 

Mdladlana died last Friday, aged 72.

In KwaZulu-Natal, [we] were slaughtered by your [Mdladlana] age-mate Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma. They say our people went to the voting stations wearing ANC T-shirts, ate ANC food but voted for the MK party. He defeated us plainly. He punished us and punished Inkatha [IFP]. I am reporting him to you, bhuti Bhalo [Mdladlana],” said Mantashe.

Zuma’s MK party, contesting for the first time, received 45.35% of the vote in KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC received 16.99% in that province, down from 54% in 2019.

Mantashe said the party had been confident it could win back support through the ANC’s renewal project but instead their misfortunes worsened.

“We were confident serious inroads would be made in the 2024 elections in the Western Cape. We did everything that could be done. We reached out to communities across the board but that didn’t become a reality. That didn’t become a reality as a result of the loss.”

The ANC received 19.55% of the vote in the province, down from 28.6% in 2019.

Mantashe said Mdladlana dedicated his skills to rebuilding the ANC in the Western Cape after waning support since 2004. 

“It is this commitment that made Mdladlana volunteer his skills to the ANC in rebuilding the Western Cape after we lost power in this province. He gave his skills and capabilities to rebuilding the ANC. He dedicated a lot of time, skills and capabilities in rebuilding the ANC,” said Mantashe.

Acting president Paul Mashatile has declared a special official funeral category 2 to honour Mdladlana.

TimesLIVE

