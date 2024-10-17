GNU clearing house defers dispute over Bela Act
Mechanism holds its inaugural meeting and is expected to tackle the education act on October 30
The structure housed in the office of deputy president Paul Mashatile that was established to resolve policy disputes within the government of national unity (GNU) has deferred a decision on the contentious Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act and other legislation to its next meeting.
The GNU’s clearing house mechanism held its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, three months since the formation of the new coalition government. Its next meeting is scheduled for October 30, when it is expected to receive reports on the way forward for the Bela Act, SA’s preparedness for hosting the Group of 20 (G20) summit in 2025 and preparations for the national dialogue, which is likely to be held in 2025. ..
