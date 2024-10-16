Mashatile-led clearing house meets to resolve GNU disputes
The clearing house mechanism will not override cabinet decisions ‘but will ensure all GNU signatories develop a common understanding of critical policy matters’
16 October 2024 - 15:45
The leaders of the 10-member government of national unity (GNU) will meet on Wednesday to resolve disputes within the coalition that may threaten its sustainability.
The GNU’s clearing house mechanism, which is led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, is set to discuss and adopt a terms of reference on the way forward. The leaders of political parties are also expected to establish the Political Leaders’ Forum of parties, who signed the statement of intent to establish the GNU. ..
