POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Mboweni’s death set to dominate SA political landscape this week
ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reflect on key achievements of the GNU’s first 100 days
SA woke up to the shocking news on Sunday that Tito Mboweni (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-10-13-ramaphosa-mourns-former-finance-minister-tito-mboweni/), the country’s first black governor of the SA Reserve Bank and former minister of the key labour and finance portfolios, had died.
Mboweni died at a Johannesburg hospital on Saturday night after a short illness. His death will no doubt dominate the country’s political landscape in the coming days as his family and the government plan a befitting send-off for the ANC cadre, who also played a key role in the leadership of the party’s economic policy unit...
