Seventh parliament: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the opening of parliament address at Cape Town City Hall on July 18 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
It has been more than 100 days since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU). Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Patrick Bulger for his thoughts on the opportunities and the challenges the new administration faces.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Reflecting on 100 days of the GNU
Business Day TV speaks to the Financial Mail’s Patrick Bulger
