Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Reflecting on 100 days of the GNU

Business Day TV speaks to the Financial Mail’s Patrick Bulger

10 October 2024 - 21:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Seventh parliament: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the opening of parliament address at Cape Town City Hall on July 18 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
Seventh parliament: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the opening of parliament address at Cape Town City Hall on July 18 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

It has been more than 100 days since the formation of the government of national unity (GNU). Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Patrick Bulger for his thoughts on the opportunities and the challenges the new administration faces.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Lesufi eyes 2027 to rekindle ...
Politics
2.
Ronald Lamola upbeat about future SA-US relations
National
3.
Poll shows support for EFF has tanked as voters ...
Politics
4.
Impeached Hlophe resigns from the JSC
Politics
5.
Fikile Mbalula accused of using officials meeting ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.