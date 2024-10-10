Ronald Lamola upbeat about future SA-US relations
10 October 2024 - 08:53
SA wants much stronger diplomatic, bilateral and trade relations with the US, similar to those between SA and China, which is currently its biggest trading partner, international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Ronald Lamola says.
SA has already taken steps to ensure better relations with the US. “We have already made the proposal to the US state department and Congress. We have proposed an annual type of engagement instead of only engaging when there is a controversy. Both Dirco and the DTIC (department of trade, industry and competition) left the US with a positive outlook,” Lamola said...
