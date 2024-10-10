Investigate Lesufi for failing to act against corruption, says DA
The party says it has forensic reports which show gross corruption, mismanagement of funds and irregular expenditures in the department of social development
10 October 2024 - 22:20
The DA wants the Gauteng provincial government’s ethics committee to investigate allegations that premier Panyaza Lesufi failed to act against corruption in the department of social development.
“The DA is in possession of forensic reports from Bowmans and BDO which highlight the gross corruption, mismanagement of funds and irregular expenditures in the department,” Refiloe Nt’sekhe, the party’s shadow MEC for social development, said. ..
