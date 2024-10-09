NEWS ANALYSIS: Lesufi eyes 2027 to rekindle ANC-Zuma bromance
Shenanigans around the ANC in Gauteng show there is jostling for position in the succession battle
09 October 2024 - 05:00
After the devastating election outcome for the ANC, sections of it have reverted to a well-known default position: factional warfare over who will lead the party next.
Who the ANC partners with to retain power in this new coalition era is quickly becoming a proxy battle for the party’s succession battle. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.