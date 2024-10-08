Tshwane in flux ahead of vote for new mayor
Coalition talks continue on eve of election and alliances seem to be shifting as ANC seeks support
08 October 2024 - 17:07
Tshwane is on Wednesday expected to elect a new mayor amid uncertainty about whether the ANC would receive enough votes to have its candidate and former regional chair, Kgosi Maepa, elected the metro’s first citizen.
The ANC, which holds 75 of the 214 seats in council, would need the support of its partners, including the EFF (23 seats) and ActionSA (19), jointly accounting for 117 votes and more than enough to pass the 50.1% threshold. ..
