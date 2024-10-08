Fikile Mbalula accused of using officials meeting to advance his 2027 ambitions
The ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was allegedly humiliated when he failed to advance his agenda against Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi
08 October 2024 - 11:21
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was allegedly humiliated at an officials meeting when he failed to advance his agenda against Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and KwaZulu-Natal officials Bheki Mtolo and Siboniso Duma on Monday.
Two ANC leaders who spoke to TimesLIVE Premium accused Mbalula of using the meeting to fight factional battles to advance his ambitions for the 2027 elective conference...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.