Politics

Impeached Hlophe resigns from the JSC

07 October 2024 - 17:21
UPDATED 07 October 2024 - 21:00
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The MK Party's John Hlophe. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
The MK Party's John Hlophe. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Impeached former Western Cape judge president-turned-politician John Hlophe has resigned from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says. 

The MK party went to court on Friday to prevent the JSC interviews after the Western Cape High Court interdicted Hlophe, its parliamentary leader, from participating in them.

The DA, Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch brought the case to court.

The JSC is scheduled to interview 54 candidates for 26 vacancies over eight days. Each interview has been given a 50-minute time slot, but the JSC has in the past often exceeded the allocated times, with interviews running late into the night.

In court papers, the JSC said filling these vacancies was critical.

The Supreme Court of Appeal lost a number of experienced judges to retirement, JSC secretary Mbali Mondlane said. The vacancy in the judge president post at the labour court was also placing “greater pressure on the other judges”.

Hlophe is the MK party deputy president. 

TimesLIVE

Mahendra Chetty grilled by JSC over MK Party-ANC trademark ruling

The Durban high court judge is one of six candidates applying for three vacancies on the Supreme Court of Appeal
National
8 hours ago

JSC rejects MK-Hlophe appeal

The Judicial Service Commission interviews will take place next week as scheduled
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Impeached Hlophe resigns from the JSC
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Auditor-general in ...
Politics
3.
Poll shows support for EFF has tanked as voters ...
Politics
4.
Threat of MK, EFF keeps KZN unity government ...
Politics
5.
EXCLUSIVE: ANC’s Kgosi Maepa looks set to be ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.