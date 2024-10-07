The MK Party's John Hlophe. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Impeached former Western Cape judge president-turned-politician John Hlophe has resigned from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says.
The MK party went to court on Friday to prevent the JSC interviews after the Western Cape High Court interdicted Hlophe, its parliamentary leader, from participating in them.
The DA, Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch brought the case to court.
The JSC is scheduled to interview 54 candidates for 26 vacancies over eight days. Each interview has been given a 50-minute time slot, but the JSC has in the past often exceeded the allocated times, with interviews running late into the night.
In court papers, the JSC said filling these vacancies was critical.
The Supreme Court of Appeal lost a number of experienced judges to retirement, JSC secretary Mbali Mondlane said. The vacancy in the judge president post at the labour court was also placing “greater pressure on the other judges”.
Impeached Hlophe resigns from the JSC
Hlophe is the MK party deputy president.
TimesLIVE
