POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Auditor-general in parliament and a new mayor for Tshwane
Government of national unity to show how it is shaping up and outline priorities
06 October 2024 - 16:59
The City of Tshwane is expected to elect a new mayor this week.
Former DA mayor Cilliers Brink was ousted last month by a no-confidence vote...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.