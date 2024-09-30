Threat of MK, EFF keeps KZN unity government together
30 September 2024 - 05:00
The glue holding the coalition government between the DA, IFP, ANC and National Freedom Party (NFP) in KwaZulu-Natal is the “existential threat” of the MK party and EFF, says DA provincial leader Francois Rogers.
The four-party coalition in KwaZulu-Natal puts the IFP in charge of the premier position and four other cabinet positions in the 10-member executive. The parties have a combined 41 out of 80 seats in the legislature. ..
