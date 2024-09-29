POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Government and business set for second phase of partnership
Cyril Ramaphosa and senior government leaders to provide feedback to CEOs on progress
29 September 2024 - 17:33
Business leaders are to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa this week to launch the second phase of the partnership between the government and big business aimed at tackling SA’s economic and social woes.
The first phase of the partnership, which began in 2023, identified three top issues — energy, crime and logistics — as critical to turning the economy around. ..
