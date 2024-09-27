EXCLUSIVE: ANC’s Kgosi Maepa looks set to be Tshwane mayor
It is clear that ‘the anti-GNU faction of the ANC’ is gaining the upper hand in the party, the DA says
27 September 2024 - 10:59
Former Tshwane ANC chair Kgosi Maepa looks set to take over the post of mayor after DA candidate Cilliers Brink was voted out in a motion of no confidence this week.
Business Day understands that a decision will be made next week by the ANC’s top leaders on whether to confirm Maepa as its mayoral candidate for Tshwane. With just two years until the next local government election, the ANC will have to carefully select a candidate capable of turning around the troubled metro, which has been plagued by financial and service delivery problems for nearly a decade. ..
