POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa in New York for talks at UN General Assembly
President Cyril Ramaphosa leads SA delegation to the UNGA in New York and SADTU holds its national congress
22 September 2024 - 18:24
President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the SA delegation to the 79th session of the UN general debate and high-level week (UNGA79) in New York from 21-24 September.
This year, the African Group is chairing the UN General Assembly, with Philemon Yang, former Prime Minister of Cameroon, as president...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.