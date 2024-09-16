Thembi Simelane, minister of justice & constitutional development. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane approached Gundo Wealth Solutions for a loan in 2016 after Gundo facilitated investments of more than R349m from the Polokwane municipality into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, despite it being unlawful to do so. Business Day TV spoke to editor-at-large Natasha Marrian for more insight into this story.
WATCH: How Simelane is a risk to the NPA’s integrity
