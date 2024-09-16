Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How Simelane is a risk to the NPA’s integrity

Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large Natasha Marrian

16 September 2024 - 19:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thembi Simelane, minister of justice & constitutional development. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Thembi Simelane, minister of justice & constitutional development. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH

Justice & constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane approached Gundo Wealth Solutions for a loan in 2016 after Gundo facilitated investments of more than R349m from the Polokwane municipality into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, despite it being unlawful to do so. Business Day TV spoke to editor-at-large Natasha Marrian for more insight into this story.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to meet business ...
Politics
2.
ANC to table motion of no confidence against ...
Politics
3.
DA threatened exit could collapse GNU after ANC ...
Politics
4.
Helen Zille says DA relying on ANC’s ...
Politics
5.
National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.