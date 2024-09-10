ANC to table motion of no confidence against Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink
Calls for Brink to go follow the introduction of a bill calling for reform in the governance of SA’s 257 municipalities
The ANC in Tshwane says it is moving ahead with plans to remove DA councillor Cilliers Brink as executive mayor, with a motion of no confidence scheduled to be tabled later in September.
This comes as auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has sounded the alarm over political instability in local councils, saying it has affected service delivery. Political instability has seen a revolving door of mayors in Gauteng’s three metros of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane as the results of the 2021 local government elections did not produce a clear winner, resulting in parties forming coalitions to run the councils. ..
