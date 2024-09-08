POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cape Town mayor to launch city’s data strategy
Project is essential for a modernised local government and better services, says Geordin Hill-Lewis
08 September 2024 - 17:01
The National Assembly will be a hive of activity this week with numerous committees set to have their hands full, carrying out parliamentary work.
On Monday, City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis will launch the metro’s data strategy, the first in Africa. The DA-run municipality, which was the only metro to receive a clean audit in 2022/23, says the data strategy is “essential for a modernised, open and transparent city government and improved service”. ..
