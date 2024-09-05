Opportunities in Africa could help solve SA’s economic issues, government says
International relations minister Ronald Lamola has apparently committed to strengthening the Co-ordination Mechanism for Economic Diplomacy
05 September 2024 - 05:00
The government of national unity (GNU) has begun efforts to unlock trade opportunities in Africa through a series of high level engagements with big business and state-owned enterprises.
International relations & co-operations minister Ronald Lamola held discussions with business leaders at a Standard Bank round table last week. Insiders said Lamola gained insights from SA’s captains of industry on some of the opportunities available and how SA could work with all governments, business and regulators on the continent to unlock “mutually beneficial partnerships”...
